BRIEF-Osisko intersects 936 g/t AU over 2.5 metres at windfall
* Osisko intersects 936 g/t AU over 2.5 metres at windfall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 30 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
* Statement re recent press speculation
* Board of directors of IHG states that it is not in talks with Starwood with a view to a combination of businesses.
* Statement regarding Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Osisko intersects 936 g/t AU over 2.5 metres at windfall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc qtrly systemwide comparable sales rose 19.4 pct year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: