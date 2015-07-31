BRIEF-Perion Network Q1 adj EPS $0.04
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 RIB Software AG
* RIB Software AG with continued dynamic growth of revenue in the first half of 2015
* H1 revenue rose 45 percent to 39.3 million eur
* Operating EBITDA increased by 56.5% to eur10.8million
* Itwo software & cloud revenues reached eur16.6million (+118.4%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's Discover Digital, hoping to capitalise on the rapid uptake of smartphones and improving telecommunications infrastructure on the continent, is starting a video streaming service to rival Netflix and Showmax, it said on Thursday.