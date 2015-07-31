BRIEF-Perion Network Q1 adj EPS $0.04
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Alent Plc
* H1 pretax profit 39.4 million stg versus 41.8 million stg year ago
* H1 revenue 307.1 million stg versus 315.9 million stg year ago
* Continue to expect an improvement in second half of year reflecting normal seasonal cycle in electronics
* Positive impact of these industry drivers is expected to be tempered somewhat by continuing macroeconomic headwinds, subdued consumer confidence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's Discover Digital, hoping to capitalise on the rapid uptake of smartphones and improving telecommunications infrastructure on the continent, is starting a video streaming service to rival Netflix and Showmax, it said on Thursday.