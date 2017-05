July 31 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Decided to offer shareholders of Fair Value REIT AG , to acquire their no-par value bearer shares, each representing pro rata amount of registered share capital of 2.00 euros ($2.19)

For purpose of resolving capital increase, DEMIRE will convene an extraordinary general meeting at short notice