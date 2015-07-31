July 31 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Public takeover offer for all shares of Fair Value REIT AG

* Intended change to prime standard segment

* Offer currently corresponds to a price of 10.02 euros per Fair Value share based on Xetra closing price of DEMIRE's shares on 30 July 2015

* Takeover in form of an exchange offer: two DEMIRE shares for one Fair Value share