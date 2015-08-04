Aug 4 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG :

* H1 sales increased by 7.1 million euros, or 11 pct, to 69.0 million euros ($76 million)

* H1 EBIT almost doubled year on year to 11.7 million euros

* Profit for first half of year after taxes and minority interests increased by more than 100 pct to 7.5 million euros, or 1.41 euros per share

* For fiscal year 2015, sales are expected to rise to over 133 million euros, while an improvement in earnings to over 2.00 euros per share is also being targeted