BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
(Corrects headline to say H1 pretax profit from cont ops "up nearly 50 pct" from "almost doubled")
Aug 4 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc
* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 315 million stg versus 211.7 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend up 4.5 percent to 4.6 pence per share
* Gross written premium from ongoing operations 1 up 0.4% to £1,552.0 million
* Operating profit from ongoing operations increased to £335.8 million for first half of 2015
* Combined operating ratio 2 from ongoing operations of 89.4% for first half of 2015
* Group continued to prepare for introduction of solvency ii on 1 january 2016
* Has submitted preparatory information to prudential regulation authority and expects to apply for internal model approval during second half of 2015.
* Motor market overall has seen modest price rises and home market has seen further price deflation.
* Group continues to adopt a disciplined approach to managing trade-off between margin and volumes
* Group now expects to achieve a cor for 2015 in range of 92% to 94% (previously 94% to 96%) Source text (bit.ly/1KOcpOa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
RIYADH, May 2 HSBC-controlled Saudi British Bank (SABB) is in discussions with lenders over a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that could come as early as this month, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.