Aug 4 Navamedic ASA :

* Acquires Swedish medtech company Observe Medical

* Says initial purchase price is 35 million Norwegian crowns ($4.25 million), with additional payments dependent on performance in coming years

* Says of 35 million crowns initial payment, 25 million crowns is a cash consideration, while 10 million crowns will be paid through issue of new Navamedic shares

* Number of new shares issued is expected to be within board of director's mandate to increase share capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2317 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)