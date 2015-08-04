Aug 4 Navamedic ASA :
* Acquires Swedish medtech company Observe Medical
* Says initial purchase price is 35 million Norwegian crowns ($4.25 million), with
additional payments dependent on performance in coming years
* Says of 35 million crowns initial payment, 25 million crowns is a cash consideration,
while 10 million crowns will be paid through issue of new Navamedic shares
* Number of new shares issued is expected to be within board of director's mandate to
increase share capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2317 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)