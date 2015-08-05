BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto secures loan facility agreement
* Entered into facility agreement with syndicate of banks with standard chartered bank (hong kong) limited acting as facility agent
Aug 5 Elringklinger AG
* news: Elringklinger with sustained surge in revenue in q2 2015
* Revenue growth of 13.9% in q2 of 2015
* Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (ebit), excluding purchase price allocations, totaled eur 39.6 (42.3) million in q2 of 2015
* Targeting 2015 organic revenue growth of 5 to 7%
* Consolidation of Elringklinger automotive manufacturing inc. (formerly m&w) will contribute around eur 30 million to group revenue in financial year as a whole
* 2015 ebit before purchase price allocation, adjusted for non-recurring items, is expected to be around eur 165 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Dick's Sporting says filing form 8-K/A to correct a computation error in co's press release with its current report on form 8-K, filed with SEC on March 7