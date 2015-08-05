Aug 5 Devro Plc

* Interim dividend 2.7 pence per share

* H1 revenue 112.7 mln stg versus 109.7 mln stg year ago

* H1 profit before tax 9.6 mln stg versus 1.6 mln stg year ago

* Restructuring actions now delivering cost reductions and are on track to contribute 5 mln stg to operating profit for year

* Board's expectations for full year trading results remain unchanged. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: