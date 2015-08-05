BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto secures loan facility agreement
* Entered into facility agreement with syndicate of banks with standard chartered bank (hong kong) limited acting as facility agent
Aug 5 Devro Plc
* Interim dividend 2.7 pence per share
* H1 revenue 112.7 mln stg versus 109.7 mln stg year ago
* H1 profit before tax 9.6 mln stg versus 1.6 mln stg year ago
* Restructuring actions now delivering cost reductions and are on track to contribute 5 mln stg to operating profit for year
* Board's expectations for full year trading results remain unchanged. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dick's Sporting says filing form 8-K/A to correct a computation error in co's press release with its current report on form 8-K, filed with SEC on March 7