BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto secures loan facility agreement
* Entered into facility agreement with syndicate of banks with standard chartered bank (hong kong) limited acting as facility agent
Aug 5 Ryanair Holdings Plc
* Ryanair July traffic grows 11 pct to 10.1m customers
* July load factor rose 4 pct points to 95 pct, July rolling annual traffic to July grew 15 pct to 95.3m customers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into facility agreement with syndicate of banks with standard chartered bank (hong kong) limited acting as facility agent
* Dick's Sporting says filing form 8-K/A to correct a computation error in co's press release with its current report on form 8-K, filed with SEC on March 7