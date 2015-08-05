Aug 5 Powerland AG :
* At 3.1 million euros ($3.37 million), Q1 group EBIT
decreased by 17 pct as against Q1 of 2014
* Q1 net profit of Powerland group came in significantly
lower at 1.9 million euros, representing a 44 pct decrease
compared to Q1-2014
* Q1 group revenues of 30.0 million euros in Q1 of 2015.
This corresponds to a decrease of 24 pct compared to last year's
figure
* Outlook for FY 2015 confirmed
* Company expects to generate revenues of 112.0 million
euros in financial year 2015
* In 2015 group EBIT will fall as well to supposedly 6.0
million euros
