BRIEF-National Energy Services Reunited Corp announces pricing of $210 mln IPO
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 21 million units at a price to public of $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Shuxing Plc
* Intention to float - ukla
* Shuxing Seed Industry plans to launch IPO on london Stock Exchange by June 2016 through its holding company Shuxing Plc Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Intact financial corporation announces $125 million preferred share offering