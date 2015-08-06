Aug 6 SAF Holland SA :
* Reports jump in sales and earnings in the first half of
2015
* H1 sales rose 15.9 percent to 558.7 million euros ($610
million)
* H1 EBIT climbed 35.6 pct to 49.5 million euros(previous
year: 36.5 million euros)
* H1 result for period increased to 30.4 million
euros(previous year: 17.5 million euros)
* In Q2 of 2015, group sales increased 16.6 pct to 287.7
million euros(previous year: 246.7 million euros)
* Adjusted EBIT in Q2 of 2015 increased 38.7 pct to 26.9
million euros(previous year: 19.4 million euros)
* Net financial result in Q2 totaled -5.2 million
euros(previous year: -2.7 million euros)
* Full-Year outlook raised slightly
* Outlook for group sales, adjusted EBIT and earnings per
share raised slightly
* Full-Year 2015 group sales will reach at least upper end
of our projected sales range of 980 million euros to 1,035
million euros (previous year: 959.7 million euros) or be
slightly higher
* Now foresees adjusted EBIT for full year of 2015 to be
somewhat higher than 90 million euros(previous expectation was
approximately 90 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9164 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)