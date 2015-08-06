Aug 6 Polis Immobilien AG :
* H1 rental income climbs 3.5 percent to 9.5 million euros
($10.38 million)
* H1 net income surged by 136 percent to close to 8.8
million euros
* H1 EBT increased by 136 percent to 10.4 million euros
* H1 funds from operations were up by 4 percent on prior
year period to 3.6 million euros
* Forecast for 2015 upgraded
* Now expects earnings before taxes to come in at between 15
million euros and 17 million euros versus 10.3 million euros
year ago compared to original forecast of only 7 million euros
($1 = 0.9155 euros)
