Aug 6 CompuGroup Medical AG
* news: compugroup medical ag: compugroup medical ag second
quarter results 2015
* Q2 EBITDA 30 million eur versus 23 million eur year ago
* Achieved revenue of eur 138 million, compared to eur 126
million in q2
* Consolidated EBITDA in Q2 amounted to eur 30 million
compared to eur 23 million in 2014
* Operating margin was well above 21 percent compared to 18
percent in 2014
* Reaffirms full year 2015 guidance presented in 2014 annual
report
* Including revenue from recent acquisitions, group revenue
is expected to be in range of eur 549 million to eur 559 million
* Operating income (EBITDA) is expected to be in range of
eur 115 million to eur 125 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: