Aug 6 Savills Plc
* Interim dividend 4 pence per share
* H1 pretax profit 26.4 million stg
* Basic earnings per share down 17% to 11.7p* (h1 2014:
14.1p)
* H1 group profit before tax up 7% to £26.4m* (h1 2014:
£24.7m)
* H1 group revenue up 27% (25% in constant currency) to
£547.0m (h1 2014: £430.8m)
* Us revenues up substantially given significant
contribution from savills studley combined with good underlying
growth.
* Group underlying profit before tax up 28% (24% in constant
currency) to £38.4m (h1 2014: £30.1m)
* Looking to second half, we currently see no significant
change in overall outlook for our business.
* Pre-Election slowdown in uk residential market but have
seen activity levels starting to improve.
