Aug 6 Cobham Plc :

* H1 underlying revenue rose 26 percent to 1.05 billion stg

* H1 underlying pretax profit 135 million stg versus 118 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 3.05 pence per share

* Order intake up 32 pct and 5 pct at constant currency before M&A

* Continue to see good revenue growth from commercial aerospace products; short term headwinds in some commercial marine and land markets - CEO

* Trading for full year remains in line with expectations - CEO

* Sees full year organic revenue growth in line with previous guidance