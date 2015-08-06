Aug 6 Epigenomics AG :

* Q2 2015 revenue increased by 20 pct to 487 thousand euros ($531,609.20), mainly driven by an increase in product sales of 36 pct

* EBIT for Q2 2015 amounted to -2.6 million euros (Q2 2014: -1.6 million euros)

* Net loss of 2.5 million euros was recognized in Q2 2015 (Q2 2014: 1.8 million euros)

* Confirms its prognosis for fiscal year 2015 as outlined in group management report of its 2014 annual report