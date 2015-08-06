BRIEF-PTL Enterprises March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 97.3 million rupees versus 71.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 6 Epigenomics AG :
* Q2 2015 revenue increased by 20 pct to 487 thousand euros ($531,609.20), mainly driven by an increase in product sales of 36 pct
* EBIT for Q2 2015 amounted to -2.6 million euros (Q2 2014: -1.6 million euros)
* Net loss of 2.5 million euros was recognized in Q2 2015 (Q2 2014: 1.8 million euros)
* Confirms its prognosis for fiscal year 2015 as outlined in group management report of its 2014 annual report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 97.3 million rupees versus 71.7 million rupees year ago
* NOTIFIED BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION, FDA, THAT THE COMPANY'S HEPARIN SUBSTANCE HAS BEEN GRANTED ORPHAN-DRUG DESIGNATION IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)