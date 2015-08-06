Aug 6 Tele Columbus AG

* Tele Columbus convenes extraordinary shareholders' meeting to resolve on capital increase

* Tele Columbus says intended gross proceeds from capital increase shall be euro 240 million

* Nominal volume of capital increase will not exceed amount of current share capital

* It is intended, to grant pre-emptive rights to shareholders of Tele Columbus

* Capital increase serves to enable further acquisitions

* Says existing authorized capital will be primarily used to repay a bridge loan facility

