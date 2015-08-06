BRIEF-Beijing Wanji Techonology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
Aug 6 Tele Columbus AG
* Tele Columbus convenes extraordinary shareholders' meeting to resolve on capital increase
* Tele Columbus says intended gross proceeds from capital increase shall be euro 240 million
* Nominal volume of capital increase will not exceed amount of current share capital
* It is intended, to grant pre-emptive rights to shareholders of Tele Columbus
* Capital increase serves to enable further acquisitions
* Says existing authorized capital will be primarily used to repay a bridge loan facility
* Says it plans to invest $45 million to set up a wholly owned electronics unit in Jinjiang, China mainland