BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals
Aug 7 (Reuters) -
* Unibet group acquires the iGame group
* Unibet group plc says initial price of eur 59 million is payable fully in cash on completion
* Unibet group plc says in six month period to 30 june 2015, GWR of iGame was eur 13.7 million and EBITDA was eur 4.7 million
* For the second quarter of 2015, the number of quarterly active customers amounted to 75,000
* Unibet group plc says earn-out payments may be payable based on iGame's results for period up to 30 June 2016
* The earn-out payment is calculated on a multiple of 6.2 times EBITDA up to a cap of EUR 20 million including an element for over-performance
