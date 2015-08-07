Aug 7 William Hill Plc

* Interim dividend up 2.5 percent to 4.1 penceper share

* Half yearly report

* Group operating profit down about 21 mln stg impacted by additional 44 mln stg in gambling duties

* Group net revenue increased slightly to 808.1 mln stg (H1 2014: 805.2 mln stg

* Board is confident that group remains well positioned to gain share in key markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: