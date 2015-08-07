BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 7 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc
* Statement re possible offer
* Board of bwin.party notes earlier announcement today made by GVC Holdings Plc
* There can be no certainty that an offer will be made by GVC for bwin.party
* Confirms that bwin.party is working closely with GVC and its advisers with a view to progressing certain aspects of GVC proposal
* bwin.party's directors' unanimous recommendation of 888 Holdings plc's offer is unchanged by this announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BPTY.L GVC.L 888.L]
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago