Aug 7 Work Group Plc :

* Further regarding strategic review

* Formal sale process, managed by SI Partners LLP, is now underway

* Has now received report and has resolved that appropriate action is to seek a buyer for group's businesse

* Indicative offers are expected to be received before end of August 2015

* While it is too early to provide any detail on this board is encouraged with level of interest being shown by potential purchasers

* Any disposal will be subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting to be convened at a future date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)