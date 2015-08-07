Aug 7 Work Group Plc :
* Further regarding strategic review
* Formal sale process, managed by SI Partners LLP, is now
underway
* Has now received report and has resolved that appropriate
action is to seek a buyer for group's businesse
* Indicative offers are expected to be received before end
of August 2015
* While it is too early to provide any detail on this board
is encouraged with level of interest being shown by potential
purchasers
* Any disposal will be subject to shareholder approval at a
general meeting to be convened at a future date
