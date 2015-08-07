Aug 7 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Announcement concerning capital increase from company
funds and the issue of bonus shares
* Capital increase will be effected by converting a partial
amount of 6,938,503.00 euros ($7.54 million) of capital reserve
reported in company's annual balance sheet as of Dec. 31, 2014,
into share capital
* Capital increase will be performed by issuing 6,938,503
new registered no-par value shares (bonus shares) which will be
distributed to shareholders in a ratio of 10:1
($1 = 0.9198 euros)
