'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
Aug 7 Init Innovation in Traffic Systems AG :
* Revenues continue to be above target - operating profit impacted by currency effects and below expectations
* H1 total revenues 47.1 million euros ($51.6 million)(prior year: 43.9 million euros)
* H1 net profit 2.4 million euros (H1 2014: 4.3 million euros)
* Holds on to its revenue forecast of 104 million euros to 110 million euros for 2015
* Still considers EBIT of its current planning of between 17 million euros and 19 million euros to be achievable in 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.