Aug 11 windeln.de AG :

* Announced on Monday it took over Spanish online shop 'bebitus'

* Through acquisition, windeln.de entered the Spanish, Portuguese and French market

* Cash purchase price to be paid to shareholders of bebitus at closing of the transaction amounts to about 5 million euros ($5.5 million)

* In addition, parties had agreed to make additional performance-based purchase price payments which are subject to bebitus reaching certain revenue targets each year until 2017

* Majority of performance-based purchase price will be paid by issuing new shares out of windeln.de's authorized capital