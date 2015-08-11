BRIEF-MIPS Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 4.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES AT SEK 21.1 MILLION (10.3) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 11 windeln.de AG :
* Announced on Monday it took over Spanish online shop 'bebitus'
* Through acquisition, windeln.de entered the Spanish, Portuguese and French market
* Cash purchase price to be paid to shareholders of bebitus at closing of the transaction amounts to about 5 million euros ($5.5 million)
* In addition, parties had agreed to make additional performance-based purchase price payments which are subject to bebitus reaching certain revenue targets each year until 2017
* Majority of performance-based purchase price will be paid by issuing new shares out of windeln.de's authorized capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad