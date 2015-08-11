BRIEF-Ferratum Q1 EBIT EUR 6.8 million, up 31.9 pct YOY
* Q1 EBIT OF EUR 6.8 MILLION - UP 31.9% YEAR-ON-YEAR
Aug 11 Aareal Bank AG
* news: aareal bank group remains successfully on track during the second quarter of 2015 (news with additional features)
* Consolidated operating profit of eur 233 million
* Adjusted figure rises to eur 79 million (Q2 2014: eur 65 million)
* Net interest income rises to eur 191 million (Q2 2014: eur 169 million)
* Full-Year outlook for 2015 affirmed
* Anticipates consolidated operating profit of between eur 400 million and eur 430 million (including negative goodwill)
* Consolidated net income attributable to ordinary shareholders - adjusted for negative goodwill - amounted to eur 46 million in Q2
* Continues to forecast allowance for credit losses in a range of eur 100 million to eur 150 million
* Q1 OPERATING EBIT INCREASES BY MORE THAN 50 PERCENT TO EUR 13.3 MILLION