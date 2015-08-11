BRIEF-MIPS Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 4.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES AT SEK 21.1 MILLION (10.3) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 11 Tom Tailor Holding AG :
* H1 sales rose 3.8 percent to 441.5 million euros ($485 million)
* H1 gross profit increased by 3.2 million euros to 252.5 million euros ($277 million) (previous year: 249.3 million euros)
* As of June 30, 2015, net debt amounted to 231.9 million euros. This represented a year-on-year decrease of 4.0 million euros (30 June 2014: 235.9 million euros)
* Guidance for fiscal year 2015 confirmed
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES AT SEK 21.1 MILLION (10.3) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad