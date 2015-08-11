Aug 11 Johnston Press Plc

* H1 revenue 128.9 million stg

* Results for 26 week period ended 4 July 2015

* Underlying profit before tax increased by 9.5 million stg to 17.8 million stg

* Net debt reduced by 10.9 million stg from year end to 183.3 million stg

* Traded well in Q1 and while Q2 was impacted by a slowdown in general trading, July has shown some improvement

* Digital audience grew by over 20 pct to an average monthly audience of 19.9 million in H1 2015 (2014: 16.7 million)

* Digital revenues: up 17.5 pct for period, from 14.1 million stg to 16.5 million stg now representing 20.5 pct of advertising revenues (H1 2014: 16.6 pct)

* Total underlying revenues of 128.9 million stg (H1 2014: 135.1 million stg) reflect a decline of 4.6 pct for period (H1 2014: (4.3) pct)

* Cost savings of 7.6 million stg (gross) offset revenue declines, and funded digital investment of 2.6 million stg in period

* Total underlying advertising revenue has declined 5.1 pct in first half of this year (H1 2014: 4.6 pct)

* Print advertising revenue declined 9.5 pct in period to 64.1 million stg (H1 2014: (8.7) pct)

* Business enters second half from a lower base than planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: