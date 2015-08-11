Aug 11 Biotest AG :

* H1 revenue of 287.7 million euros ($315.98 million), increase of 8.9 pct

* H1 financial result amounted to - 0.2 million euros (previous year: - 4.8 million euros)

* Confirms its sales forecast as published in 2014 annual report

* H1 earnings before taxes (EBT) of 2.1 million euros for Biotest Group compared with 21.7 million euros in previous year

* H1 loss after taxes (EAT) at 2.2 million euros (previous year: profit 13.8 million euros)