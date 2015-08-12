BRIEF-Array BioPharma Q3 loss per share $0.21
* Array biopharma reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
Aug 12 Paion AG :
* H1 research and development expenses increased significantly to 12.0 million euros compared to 4.3 million euros in first half of 2014
* Net loss of 11.3 million euros has been incurred in first half-year 2015 (prior-year period: net loss of 3.8 million euros)
* Cash and cash equivalents decreased as planned by 12.0 million euros in first half-year 2015 compared to Dec. 31, 2014 and amounted to 47.0 million euros as of June 30, 2015
* Further concentrates on development of remimazolam and does not expect significant revenues in 2015
* 2015 net loss will increase significantly compared to prior year and amount to approximately 25 million euros to 29 million euros
* FY research and development expenses will be higher than in 2014 and amount to approximately 25 million euros to 30 million euros dependent on progress of development
* Proteon Therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results