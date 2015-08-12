BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 133.7 million rupees versus profit62.4 million rupees year ago
Aug 12 Leifheit AG :
* Positive development in brand business increases turnover and earnings in the first half-year
* H1 operating result (EBIT) grew in reporting period by 2.3 million euros or 28.0 pct to 10.4 million euros ($12 million)
* In first half-year of 2015 Leifheit group's turnover rose by 4.5 pct to 113.2 million euros
* H1 net profit for period of 6.8 million euros - a clear increase of 30.7 pct
* Is currently anticipating an increase in turnover growth at group level of between 3 pct and 4 pct for 2015
* Anticipating an EBIT at top end of forecast range between 19 million euros and 20 million euros for 2015 overall
* Outlook for 2015: turnover forecast slightly up, earnings at top end of forecast range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
