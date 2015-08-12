BRIEF-Sabre sign multi-year IP services agreement with Internap
* Sabre chooses inap for new multi-year ip services agreement at inap's dallas data center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd :
* Revenues in first half of 2015 totaled $26.1 million, compared with revenues of $27.1 million in first half of 2014
* H1 net income totaled $1.5 million, compared with $2.3 million in first half of 2014
* H1 operating income totaled $2.3 million, compared with $3.1 million in first half of 2014
* Announced strategic alliance with Erhardt + Leimer and acquisition of its inspection assets
* Now estimates revenue for 2015 to be between $53.0 to $55.0 million and operating income to be between $4.0 to $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sabre chooses inap for new multi-year ip services agreement at inap's dallas data center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: