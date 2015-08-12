Aug 12 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Says has received a first call for 5000 sensors under a contract signed with a customer in a new field

* The contract is expected to last for several years and targets a volume of 100 000 sensors per year going forward

* The customer is a US company developing new category sensor products («NEXT Enabled» segments) Source text for Eikon:

