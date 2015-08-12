BRIEF-Natural Resource Partners qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Natural resource partners l.p. Announces first quarter 2017 results
Aug 12 Next Biometrics Group ASA :
* Says has received a first call for 5000 sensors under a contract signed with a customer in a new field
* The contract is expected to last for several years and targets a volume of 100 000 sensors per year going forward
* The customer is a US company developing new category sensor products («NEXT Enabled» segments) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Natural resource partners l.p. Announces first quarter 2017 results
SAO PAULO, May 10 Brazil's XP Investimentos SA does not rule out selling off a minority stake as it continues proceedings to conduct an initial public offering (IPO), the securities firm said in a Wednesday securities filing.