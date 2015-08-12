UPDATE 1-Linde CEO defends Praxair merger at shareholder meeting
* 12th-largest investor: Wants merger but not at any price (Adds details on CEO, fund manager comment)
Aug 12 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Says has received a new order for components to the Wearables Market and the Consumer Electronics Market for a total value of $1.5 million
* Delivery of the components will take place in Q3-Q4 2015
* The order is mainly for Bluetooth Smart components Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 12th-largest investor: Wants merger but not at any price (Adds details on CEO, fund manager comment)
HANOVER, Germany, May 10 Volkswagen's top management expects further disputes with labour leaders on cost savings as it pushes an efficiency drive to help fund a post-dieselgate strategic shift, its chief executive said.