Aug 13 Mologen AG

* First half of 2015 defined by study progress and capital increase

* Forecast for 2015 financial year confirmed

* Mariola Soehngen appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

* In first half of 2015, research and development expenditure amounted to 5.2 million euros ($5.8 million) and was therefore below previous year's figure of 5.9 million euros

* H1 EBIT loss also improved to 6.9 million euros from EBIT loss of 7.9 million euros year ago

* Joerg Petrass, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has decided not to extend his contract and will also be leaving company on expiration of his contract

