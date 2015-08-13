Aug 13 Mologen AG :
* First half of 2015 defined by study progress and capital
increase
* Forecast for 2015 financial year confirmed
* Mariola Soehngen appointed as new Chief Executive Officer
(CEO)
* In first half of 2015, research and development
expenditure amounted to 5.2 million euros ($5.8 million) and was
therefore below previous year's figure of 5.9 million euros
* H1 EBIT loss also improved to 6.9 million euros from EBIT
loss of 7.9 million euros year ago
* Joerg Petrass, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has decided
not to extend his contract and will also be leaving company on
expiration of his contract
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8980 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)