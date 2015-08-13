Aug 13 Nomad Foods Limited
* Nomad foods limited enters into binding offer to acquire
continental european findus group businesses for £500 million
* £400 million cash portion of purchase price is expected to
be funded through a combination of nomad's cash in hand and debt
* Additionally, seller will be issued approximately 8.4
million ordinary shares in capital of nomad at closing
* Remaining part of findus group, including young's seafood
limited in uk, will remain under ownership of seller
* Ubs investment bank and credit suisse acted as financial
advisors and greenberg traurig acted as legal advisor to nomad
* Expects seller to exercise option - following completion
of works council consultations - in q4 of 2015
* Will acquire findus group's continental european
businesses in sweden, norway, finland, denmark, france, spain
and belgium
* Entered into an option agreement with liongem sweden 1 ab
to acquire findus sverige ab and its subsidiaries
* If not exercised within five months, option will lapse and
liongem will be obliged to pay a break fee of £15 million
* If after exercise of option co is unable to raise
sufficient financing, liongem will be entitled to reverse break
fee of about £34.2 million
