BRIEF-Telecom Italia denies reports on sale of stake in broadcasting group Presidera
* denies press reports regarding Vivendi's commitments to the European Commission's Directorate General for Competition
Aug 13 Bastei Luebbe AG :
* 2015/2016 quarterly result: digital share in overall turnover rises to 32.4 percent
* Overall prospects for 2015/2016: large numbers of top titles ensure unchanged positive outlook
* Q1 group turnover grows moderately to 20.7 million euros ($23.05 million)(Q1 2014/2015: 20.6 million euros) in accordance with expectations
* Q1 consolidated EBITDA is significantly above expectations at -0.5 million euros (Q1 2014/2015: 1.1 million euros) despite high investment in digital growth
* Net loss for period was 1.7 million euros in Q1 of 2015/2016 (Q1 2014/2015: net loss of 0.1 million euros)
* Anticipates a slight increase in group revenue all in all for financial year 2015/2016 in comparison to previous year
* FY EBITDA is likely to be at lower levels in current financial year compared to previous year
