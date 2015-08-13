Aug 13 Centralnic Group Plc

* Share price movement

* Believes that recent movement in co's share price is related to media comment surrounding announcement by google

* Believes rise in co's share price related to recent announcement by google to adopt suffix .xyz for use by its new identity "alphabet"

* Continues to trade in line with market expectations for current year to Dec. 31 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: