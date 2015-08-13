BRIEF-Syneron Candela announces end of go-shop period
* Syneron says with barclays help, engaged in active and extensive solicitation of 59 potential bidders, during go-shop period
Aug 13 NEL ASA :
* Says to acquire RotoLyzer
* Will acquire RotoBoost H2 AS, a subsidiary of RotoBoost AS, which holds all assets related to RotoLyzer
* Transaction combines an upfront cash payment with milestone and royalty payments
* Parties have agreed not to disclose terms of transaction
* Deal is expected to be closed by end of Q3 2015
* RotoLyzer is a pressurized, compact electrolyser
* Says owner Li Zongsong has bought company shares for 454.7 million yuan ($65.87 million) between May 4 and May 10