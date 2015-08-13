Aug 13 NEL ASA :

* Says to acquire RotoLyzer

* Will acquire RotoBoost H2 AS, a subsidiary of RotoBoost AS, which holds all assets related to RotoLyzer

* Transaction combines an upfront cash payment with milestone and royalty payments

* Parties have agreed not to disclose terms of transaction

* Deal is expected to be closed by end of Q3 2015

* RotoLyzer is a pressurized, compact electrolyser

