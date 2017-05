Aug 14 DAB Bank AG :

* Profit before taxes for first six months of 2015 came to 9.31 million euros ($10.38 million) versus 12.5 million euros year ago

* Since end of 2014, customer assets held in custody have risen steadily by nearly 4 billion euros to 40.23 billion euros as of June 30, 2015

* H1 net commissions income 53.349 million euros versus 43.158 million euros year ago

* H1 profit after taxes 7.235 million euros versus 8.348 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

