Aug 14 Sportech Plc
* Statement re. Press speculation
* Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it has
received a proposal from Contagious Gaming Inc.
* Any recommended offer from Contagious Gaming, if made,
would be at a premium to sSportech's current share price of
62.63p as at 13 August 2015
* Any recommended offer would comprise a majority in cash
and balance in new Contagious Gaming shares
* Sportech shareholders would also receive approximately
half of net proceeds in event of a successful vat repayment
claim* on "Spot Ball" game
* Sportech shareholders are advised by board to take no
action
* No certainty that any formal offer for company will be
forthcoming, nor as to terms of any such formal offer
* This announcement has not been made with agreement or
approval of contagious gaming
