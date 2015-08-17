Aug 17 Isra Vision AG :

* By acquiring machine vision company Vision Experts GmbH in Karlsruhe, Isra strengthens its core business in print segment

* Purchase price corresponds approximately to revenues of last financial year respectively a single-digit EBIT multiplier

* Plans FY 2015 additional growth in low double-digit percentage range, despite currently inconsistent political and economic situation in some regions