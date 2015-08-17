Aug 17 German Startups Group Berlin Gmbh & Co KGaA :

* Increases profitability and performance in the first half of 2015

Net consolidated profit of 2.0 million euros ($2.22 million)or 0.30 euros per share, annualized, return on equity of 25 pct p.a. in first half of 2015