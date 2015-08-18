GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds gains on hawkish Fed statement
* Asia stocks lower, after subdued Wall Street, Europe performance
Aug 18 Grand City Properties SA :
* H1 rental and operating income increased to 143 million euros ($158.13 million), up 51 pct yoy
* H1 EBITDA at 235 million euros, up 64 pct compared to H1 2014
* H1 FFO I increased to 55 million euros, up 61 pct compared to H1 2014;
* H1 net profit at 195 million euros, up 60 pct yoy; EPS at 1.47 euros +56 pct yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well