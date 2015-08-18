Aug 18 Grand City Properties SA :

* H1 rental and operating income increased to 143 million euros ($158.13 million), up 51 pct yoy

* H1 EBITDA at 235 million euros, up 64 pct compared to H1 2014

* H1 FFO I increased to 55 million euros, up 61 pct compared to H1 2014;

* H1 net profit at 195 million euros, up 60 pct yoy; EPS at 1.47 euros +56 pct yoy