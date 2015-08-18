Aug 18 Indus Holding AG :

* Reports growing revenues and earnings

* Posted sales revenues of 675.6 million euros ($747.08 million) as of half-year stage (H1 2014: 600.3 million euros)

* H1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 62.7 million euros (H1 2014: 58.5 million euros)

* At 32.0 million euros, H1 net income for period exceeded previous year's 28.1 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 sales revenues for current financial year to increase to 1.3 billion euros, with earnings before interest and taxes projected to come in between 125 million euros and 130 million euros