* Kabuni signs share purchase agreement with Print the Future
Aug 18 Megafon :
* Announces acquisition of 100 percent interest in four subsidiaries of regional mobile operator Smarts;
* Says the acquisition will strengthen Megafon's position in 900/1,800 MHz spectrum in the Chuvash Republic and the Samara, Astrakhan and Yaroslavl regions of Russia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 4 Australia's antitrust regulator said a plan by Australia's top billboard firm to buy its largest rival for A$735 million ($545 million) may jack up the prices charged to advertisers while cutting service levels, a sign it may block the deal.