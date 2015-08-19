Aug 19 Aurelius AG :

* Sells hotel property in Munich

* Sale to Bavarian real estate investor Heisig & Heisig

* Significant profit contribution of an amount in double-digit millions

* Participation dividend also planned for financial year 2015

* Total proceeds on this transaction are considerably higher than original acquisition cost and book value of properties

* Anticipates further transactions in remainder of 2015