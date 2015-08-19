Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :
* Wins global large order for lightweight cross-members
* Lifetime volume of more than 100 million euros ($110.55 million)
* Contract from a premium car manufacturer in Southern Germany for development and production of cockpit cross-members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.